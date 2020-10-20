The status of xCloud game streaming service’s arrival of on iPhones and iPads is still in limbo, with App Store policies providing to be the bone of contention between Microsoft and Apple. However, there is now another way you can enjoy Xbox games on your iPhone and iPad without worrying about any tussles. That new way is Micorosft’s new Xbox app, which enables remote play from your Xbox One console to an iPhone or iPad. This capability was rolled out widely on the Android platform last month, and is now finally making its way to the iOS platform.

No xCloud, no problem!

To stream console games straight on your iPhone or iPad, you need to connect it with your Xbox One and must have a stable connection with over 10Mbps downlink speed. Now, you need to pair the Xbox Wireless Controller with your iPhone or iPad over Bluetooth. You can find complete step-by-step instructions in the Xbox app itself, or you can visit the official support page for more information. Here’s how the feature looks in action:

Microsoft’s new Xbox app for iPhone lets you stream Xbox games to an iPhone 😎 It’s coming soon, and here’s how it works. More information here: https://t.co/zsQ7S2cEis pic.twitter.com/env64JlaAt — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 25, 2020

All games installed on your Xbox One console – including the Xbox Game Pass titles – can be played on an iPhone or iPad without any further downloads required. Just pair it, link the controller, and you’re good to go. In addition to streaming games from your console to a mobile device, the new Xbox app also allows you to stay in touch with your gaming buddies, share game clips on social media, and get notifications for game invites, party chat, and more.

You still need an Xbox One console to enable remote play on your iPhone

However, do keep in mind that Xbox Remote Play is different from xCloud. The new Xbox app only allows remote play, which means you need an Xbox One console on which games are downloaded to stream them on your iPhone or iPad. xCloud, on the other hand, will let you play Xbox games anywhere on your iPhone or iPad, even over cellular networks and without having to pair it with a console. However, you will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold membership to enjoy Xbox games on your mobile device even if you don’t own a console.