iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr Released, Apple Watch Series 4 | Pocketnow Daily

Learn more about the Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform here.

On Pocketnow Daily, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max were just introduced and bring some nice new features. The iPhone Xr was also announced as the company’s more affordable solution starting at $749. The Apple Watch Series 4 came along focusing on health and with a new screen that is 30% bigger. The A12 Bionic chip was revealed and is the first 7nm chip in the market, bringing major improvements to the new iPhones. We end today’s show with the Pocophone F1 being sold in the United States through eBay.





