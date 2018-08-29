iOS

iPhone XS to break record sales, Trump calls out Google on Twitter | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we figure out the chances that this year’s iPhones will break that coveted sales record of the iPhone 6. The vivo 11 Pro may share the same design language as the OnePlus 6T as leaks tell. Donald Trump feels like Google has its search rigged against him and may regulate it. The Galaxy Watch just got an update to improve Samsung Health and device stability for those of you having problems. We end today’s show with giveaways from LG, celebrating their 40 years of business in the US.


