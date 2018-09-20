iPhone Xs teardown reveals new battery tech, better water protection

As we mentioned earlier, Apple doesn’t say too much about the batteries in its iPhones. This year the only info we had about the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr battery was Apple’s word on outperforming the iPhone X by a certain number of minutes. Luckily, Chinese regulator documents revealed the real sizes in mAh for the entire 2018 iPhone line-up, so you no longer need to guess.

Now an iPhone Xs teardown video surfaced, the first one of its kind. As the phone is being cracked open, there’s a note that it is now harder to separate the display from the chassis. That’s because Apple has used more dust and waterproofing seals, in order to better protect the iPhone Xs. The company announced the feature at the event, mentioning IP68 water resistance. This means your iPhone Xs can withstand 30 minutes submerged in 2 meters of water.

Continuing the iPhone Xs teardown, the video reveals a new, L-shaped battery. This was the case with the iPhone X as well, but last year Apple used two batteries arranged in this position. This year’s model uses a single L-shaped cell, as the iPhone Xs teardown video reveals.

The rating of the battery is 2,658mAh, as indicated by the Chinese regulator documents. It is somewhat smaller than on last year’s iPhone X, but the A12 Bionic chip might be more power efficient, as it is built using 7nm technology.

Check out the iPhone Xs teardown video below. It’s in Dutch, but there are English subtitles.