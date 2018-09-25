iPhone Xs users are having poor Wi-Fi and LTE connection problems

Many iPhone Xs and Xs users might feel proud of their new units since they have the device with the best screen in a smartphone. Well, at least the ones that haven’t been having Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity issues.

Many users are reporting that their devices aren’t getting great reception in comparison to older iPhone devices. A thread with these complaints has surpassed 15 pages, and it will only keep on growing. The possible causes for this problem may include:

– Being part of the Verizon network, since most of the users that have reported this issue are Verizon customers.

– Issues related to Qualcomm vs Intel modems in these devices and we also have a video that shows the difference in speeds and connectivity

– A software bug that affects the antenna which could be fixed with an update

– A 2.4GHz vs. 5GHz Wi-Fi issue since these devices work better on 5GHz networks but they seem to keep on connecting to the slowest one

Either way, we hope this issue gets fixed soon and until that happens we will keep you posted on new information. Plus, we really hope you’re not experiencing any of these problems on your new iPhone Xs or Xs Max.