The iPhone XS racket | #PNWeekly 324 (LIVE at 2p ET)
Gather back around! Again! The big trucks have dropped off boxes with a bunch of apples in them. It’s ripe season for those new iPhones and Apple Watches — and we’re about to take our first bite.
But before dessert, we’ve got dinner. A smorgasbord: Amazon’s new Echo speakers and… an Alexa-powered microwave. A OnePlus television set. A bixby key that will never NOT work. And the Galaxy Note 9 that has that key… and a problem with temperature. Oh. A Note up in smoke… Here we go again… it’s the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on September 21st or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
- Galaxy Note 9: Is this phone on fire? Again?
- Bixby key: Why can’t we have our freedom?
- Apple Watch Series 4: Is the ECG DOA with PhDs?
- Amazon: How much Alexa do you want in your new smart home?
- OnePlus TV: Does OnePlus have the right formula to expand?
- AT&T 5G: Will speed-tiered plans make sense?
- Xiaomi ads: A cheap phone for all the ads you don’t want?
- Withings: Can it be back and better than ever?
The crew all have iPhones in their hands and we’re not talking about the iPhone 4. We discuss what’s going on:
- Apple suppliers fear of iPhones’ high prices
- Tim Cook says it’s not cheap to make an iPhone XS
- You probably shouldn’t upgrade from an iPhone X
- The most demand yet to come for iPhone XR?
