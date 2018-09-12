iOS

Round and round we go with the iPhone Xs | #PNWeekly 322

Gather back around! We’re not done talking about the iPhone Xs just yet! And there’s plenty more from Apple we need to think about today. From Air

Watch the YouTube video recorded an hour after the Apple event on September 12th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Jules Wang

Guests

Brandon Miniman

Enobong Etteh (Booredatwork)

Gather Round

We’ll be updating these bullet points with links to our stories posted during the event about the following devices:

  • iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max and the iPhone Xr
  • iPad Pro updates
  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • The new MacBook Air
  • The new Mac mini
  • The AirPower wireless charging pad
  • And others…?

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.