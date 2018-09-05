iPhone XS first with 7nm Processor, OnePlus 6T design leaked | Pocketnow Daily
On the Pocketnow Daily, iPhones will be the first phones to launch with a 7nm processor, beating Huawei to the race. The OnePlus 6T’s box was just leaked and it shows the phone’s new design. Samsung will reportedly bring triple cameras to their Galaxy A line up this year as part of a new strategy. Nokia may launch that phone with 5 camera lenses as we see a prototype running Android One. We end today’s show with the launch of the vivo V11 with the teardrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
- When will the iPhone price drop?
- Apple’s 7nm A12 chips have come to make the iPhone great again
- Waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor in the OnePlus 6T?
- Samsung, LG, Apple triple-camera smartphones coming
- Is this a Nokia smartphone with penta-lens camera?
- vivo V11 official with small notch, in-display fingerprint scanner
Discuss This Post