iPhone Xs network performance massively outpaces iPhone X

Not all iPhone models were created equal. The iPhone X (as well as 8 and 8 Plus) were often mocked for lagging behind in network performance. Last year’s models were employing 2×2 MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) methods. So does the iPhone Xr, but for the iPhone Xs and Xs Max Apple added 4×4 MIMO. As you can see in the chart above, this give the iPhone Xs network performance a significant edge over its predecessor.

The tests were conducted and published by SpeedSmart, a service that tests wireless connection speeds. The iPhone Xs network performance is increased over all major US carriers, and the improvement is significant. Compared to the iPhone X, it is anywhere between three-to-four times faster. 9to5mac reports that in addition to 4×4 MIMO, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max also use “QAM and LAA, which are other radio technologies that will help improve speed and range on the new phones“.

Apple seems to have finally solved the problem if network performance and all there’s left is to see what Qualcomm thinks about it, and, of course, for us to put it through our own set of tests in our upcoming review coverage.