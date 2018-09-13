Here are the iPhone Xs tech specs plus iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr

If you’re looking for the hard numbers on all of the specification items you want to know about on the iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the above placque should have all of them — all of what Apple has decided to list on its website, at the very least.

Carrier information in the United States is coming in drips and drops this week. We’ve also got a pretty oddball, but fascinating deal from a smaller MVNO, US Mobile.

For those who want to learn a little bit more about the input/output and contingent aspects of these new devices, here’s what you should know:

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max feature Apple’s patented Taptic Engine for 3D Touch features while the iPhone Xr does not have the engine, but still is able to provide sharper Haptic Touch feedback than most other phones.

Scrolling should be smoother than ever with a 120Hz refresh rate for general UI.

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max are rated IP68 while the iPhone Xr is rated IP67. The former means the devices should survive 2 meters of water immersion for 30 minutes while the other means the same test has been applied at 1 meter.

All three devices feature TrueDepth cameras for facial recognition tasks including Face ID authentication.

NFC is available for Apple Pay.

All three models are capable of accessing LTE Advanced networks, but only the Xs and Xs Max are claimed as “Gigabit-class.” VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling are accessible if users’ carriers support them.

There’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO and Bluetooth 5.

The trio have an alert switcher and volume rocker on the left rail of the device, a power button on the right and a Lightning port at the bottom. Two speakers and two microphones are on-board, a pair on the bottom and in the notch area.

EarPods with the Lightning Connector will be included. Dongles are now sold separately.

All devices support dual SIM functions. Most regions will have a single SIM card slot and an eSIM allocation.

The iPhone Xr will have a PRODUCT(RED) version as well as regular Yellow, Coral, Black, White and Blue colors. The Xs and Xs Max will be in black, white or gold.

Check out our feature explainers about the Apple A12 Bionic chip and the cameras on the new iPhones.