In recent days, we’ve been tracking down suggestions from sources close to Apple hinting at what the three new iPhone models would be called this year.

The most recent ones with any credence were suggested by a MobileFun tipster: a basic iPhone would be the iPhone (2018) while two differently-sized premium-level iPhone X derivatives would be the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus. Recently, that “Plus” modifier has been cast into doubt. There was innuendo that both 5.8- and 6.5-inch models would just be the “iPhone XS.”

Well, Apple could be pulling another word out of the grab bag as two sources to BGR say that the word “Max” has been chosen over “Pro.” Sources have also told the same to 9to5Mac.

We’re not going to fathom the reasons for this speculative move, but sure enough, there are only so many words that can be used over and over again in the mobile industry lexicon.

More intelligence has been gathered by German site Macerkopf on specific pricing from two sources. The iPhone (2018) is to start from €799, the iPhone XS from €909 and the iPhone XS Max from €1,149. These prices are reflected in current full retail pricing for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X at their base storage options.

Even if this rumored cost stability carries over in different markets such as the United States, the sources have also suggested in addition to 256GB that there would be a 512GB option, much like what the Galaxy Note 9 offers. It seems like the price ceiling may be raised once more.

Apple has scheduled a special event for September 12.