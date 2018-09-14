The new iPhone Xs and Xs Max are selling out fast
The presale process for the new iPhone models has begun earlier today, and man do they seem successful. The initial dates for the iPhone Xs and Xs Max shipping started on the 21st, but they are already getting to October.
The new iPhone Xs and Xs Max models started selling at 12:01 am Pacific Time, and it took less than 1 hour to shift their shipment dates from September to October. The most popular devices seem to be the 64GB and 512GB versions of the Xs Max. The iPhone Xs apparently has more units available, but we can expect that by the time you read this, you will also have to wait a bit longer than expected to get your new iPhone. Things are also going the same way for the Apple Watch Series 4 in both GPS and Cellular versions. In any case, you should hurry if you’re planning on getting yours anytime soon.
Discuss This Post