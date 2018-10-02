iPhone XS Max Charging Issues, LG V40 Camera Capabilities | Pocketnow Daily

Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.

On Pocketnow Daily, several iPhone XS and XS Max users are having severe charging issues with their new phones. Some leaks of the LG V40’s camera capabilities have emerged showing off the new features. A new Huawei Watch has been certified by the FCC, hopefully we will see it sometime soon. OPPO just sent out a teaser for an event to happen this October 10th and rumors point to a whole new smartphone line-up. We end today’s show with the announcement of the new AKG N700NC headphones.



