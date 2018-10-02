iPhone XS Max Charging Issues, LG V40 Camera Capabilities | Pocketnow Daily
Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.
On Pocketnow Daily, several iPhone XS and XS Max users are having severe charging issues with their new phones. Some leaks of the LG V40’s camera capabilities have emerged showing off the new features. A new Huawei Watch has been certified by the FCC, hopefully we will see it sometime soon. OPPO just sent out a teaser for an event to happen this October 10th and rumors point to a whole new smartphone line-up. We end today’s show with the announcement of the new AKG N700NC headphones.
- You’re not the only one with iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max charging issues
- LG V40 camera leak explains how the five shooters will work
- LG Watch W7 is long-rumored Watch Timepiece that will debut with V40
- We will soon get a new Huawei Watch, it just passed by the FCC
- New OPPO line-up to arrive on October 10?
- AKG brings active noise cancelling headphones with 20 hours of performance
Discuss This Post