You’re not the only one with iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max charging issues

If you purchased an iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max and it is displaying some usability glitches, you’re not the only one. Plenty of owners are taking it to the forums and support to complain about their iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max charging issues. It is exhibited, most of the times, as problems charging the new Apple phones via cable.

In some cases, owners are complaining about total failure to charge the phone via the Lightning cable. The symptoms vary. Some users completely fail to charge their new iPhones when the screen is off. Other owners only manage to get the phone charging by tapping the screen. Normally, the iPhone display should light up when inserting the charging cable, and charging should immediately happen.

Some extreme cases have been reported when the phone looks to be charging as normal, but it would stop charging shortly after plugging in. Some other iPhone models are not displaying this issue at all. However, Apple has not yet officially acknowledged this iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max charging problem. Chances are it is a software related issue, but Digital Trends reports that Apple has not yet commented on the matter.