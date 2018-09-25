iPhone Xs Max tops Galaxy Note9, becomes ‘Best Smartphone Display’

A little over a month ago we wrote about DisplayMate’s Galaxy Note9 conclusions. Samsung’s S-Pen flagship received “100% All Green Very Good to Excellent Ratings in All Categories, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade“. Since then, Apple has launched its new iPhones, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. DisplayMate put the iPhone Xs Max through its battery of tests. The conclusion was that Apple’s large iPhone has too received the A+ grade. Additionally, DisplayMate threw in the “Best Smartphone Display Award” for the iPhone Xs Max.

“The iPhone XS Max has an impressive Top Tier display with close to Text Book Perfect Calibration and Performance! Based on our extensive Lab Tests and Measurements the iPhone XS Max receives our DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade by providing considerably better display performance than other competing Smartphones“, said DisplayMate.

Color accuracy, brightness, calibration, and other categories were all tested, and the iPhone Xs Max came out either setting a new standard or matching some of the previously tested devices. The review is full of superlatives — like it was in the case of the Note9 — so if you’re interested in all the tech talk and evaluation, head over to the source link below.