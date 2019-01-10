The iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and 8 are lowering their prices in China
This may be a bit hard to believe, but it seems that Apple has finally realized what’s wrong with their sales. A new report says that Chinese vendors are lowering the prices of the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and the iPhone 8 variants because Apple has decided that was necessary.
Apple may be starting to realize that the main reason behind its bad iPhone sales is the fact that they’re too expensive. A new report from National Business Daily says that Chinese vendors have received instructions to make price cuts to the iPhone XS, Max, XR, and iPhone 8 variants. The iPhone XR is the device that gets the most important discount with $66 less. The other models have received a $59 price reduction. Of course, we would want those same price cuts all over the world, and maybe then Apple would see its sales numbers go back up again.
