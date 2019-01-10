The iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and 8 are lowering their prices in China

This may be a bit hard to believe, but it seems that Apple has finally realized what’s wrong with their sales. A new report says that Chinese vendors are lowering the prices of the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and the iPhone 8 variants because Apple has decided that was necessary.

