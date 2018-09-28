Consumer Reports, in its infinite wisdom, has called the Galaxy Note 9 the best phone you can buy in 2018. You might have some reservations about that label, but with some of the news in the past couple weeks on the teething pains coming out of the iPhone XS, perhaps they’re justified. But with at least three new Android phones on the way next month, is it premature?

Plenty to talk about this week including the leadership crises at the Facebook companies and what it could mean for your experience on social media from Instagram to WhatsApp. It’s all on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on September 28th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Brandon Miniman

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

News

Facebooking the Music

And Finally…

•