Getting less from the iPhone XS? | #PNWeekly 325 (LIVE at 2p ET)
Consumer Reports, in its infinite wisdom, has called the Galaxy Note 9 the best phone you can buy in 2018. You might have some reservations about that label, but with some of the news in the past couple weeks on the teething pains coming out of the iPhone XS, perhaps they’re justified. But with at least three new Android phones on the way next month, is it premature?
Plenty to talk about this week including the leadership crises at the Facebook companies and what it could mean for your experience on social media from Instagram to WhatsApp. It’s all on the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube video recorded at 2:00pm Eastern on September 28th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
News
- Galaxy Note 9: Is it the best smartphone of 2018?
- iPhone XS battery: Are you paying more for less use?
- iPhone XS cost: How much more did Apple pay to make more money?
- Qualcomm v. Apple: Did Apple feed proprietary code to help Intel and reduce costs?
- And yet: How does Qualcomm think it can get back together with Apple?
- MetroPCS: Is T-Mobile’s name and strats change a “genius” one?
- Twitter: Of many things wrong, has it gotten something right?
Facebooking the Music
- Instagram co-founders resign amidst subordination
- Just months ago, WhatsApp co-founders also left
- The reason why? A drive for ads and data to feed Facebook
- But did data do WhatsApp in when the UK investigated them?
- Facebook’s privacy squash isn’t doing much for profits
- And Mark Zuckerberg sees nothing wrong with it
- Should we trust Facebook with something as intimate as VR?
And Finally…
