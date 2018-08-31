Android

iPhone XS event official, Huawei Mate 20 Pro teased and leaked | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple has officially called us to gather round for new hardware. We get more renders for the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, both featuring triple cameras and will be launched in October. The Pixel 3 — not the XL — was snapped up in clear view with some specs. Huawei released new colors for the P20 Pro, an AI speaker and even announced the 7nm Kirin 980. We end today’s show with deals from Best Buy for Labor Day weekend.


