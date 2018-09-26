iOS

iPhone XS Connectivity Issues, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Color Variants | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, many users are complaining of connectivity issues on the new iPhones and they also were outperformed by the iPhone X in battery tests. The iPhone XS Max, though, just took the crown for the best smartphone display from the Galaxy Note 9, according to DisplayMate. Samsung is working on a mid-range phone with an on-display fingerprint scanner dubbed the P30 for the Chinese market. New renders of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have just emerged showing of the color options as well as the display. We end today’s show with some rumors for the OnePlus 6T’s launch date.


,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.