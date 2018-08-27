iPhone XS final name, Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint scanners | Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, the iPhone XS name is gaining steam for September. Further along, three Galaxy S10 models are slated to get a big biometric feature. We get some leaks for the Sony Xperia XZ3’s camera power. HMD Global is finally the owner of PureView, so prepare for the megapixels. We end today’s show with the OnePlus 6T being certified in Russia.
- Apple might leave the Plus behind and introduce the iPhone Xs
- We could see in-display fingerprint sensors in all Samsung Galaxy S10 models
- Sony Xperia XZ3 exposed, leaves nothing to imagination
- There’s nothing stopping HMD from building a PureView Nokia
- OnePlus 6T pops up in Russia
