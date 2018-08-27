iOS

iPhone XS final name, Samsung Galaxy S10 in-display fingerprint scanners | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, the iPhone XS name is gaining steam for September. Further along, three Galaxy S10 models are slated to get a big biometric feature. We get some leaks for the Sony Xperia XZ3’s camera power. HMD Global is finally the owner of PureView, so prepare for the megapixels. We end today’s show with the OnePlus 6T being certified in Russia.


Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.