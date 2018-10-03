iOS

iPhone XS Data Speed Tests, Galaxy S10 Camera Specs Leaked | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.

On Pocketnow Daily, the iPhone XS has been tested to beat the iPhone X in data speeds but it can’t compete against devices like the Galaxy Note 9. Some new renders of the OnePlus 6T have emerged, leaving nothing to imagination. Leaks of a Google Home Kit point to a possible Walmart-exclusive bundle featuring a Google Home Mini and a third-generation Chromecast. The camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S10 got leaked out with some boastful points of interest. We end today’s show with pre-orders opening for the BlackBerry KEY2 LE.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.