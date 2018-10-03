iPhone XS Data Speed Tests, Galaxy S10 Camera Specs Leaked | Pocketnow Daily

Buy the discontinued iPhone X, 6S, and SE on Swappa.

On Pocketnow Daily, the iPhone XS has been tested to beat the iPhone X in data speeds but it can’t compete against devices like the Galaxy Note 9. Some new renders of the OnePlus 6T have emerged, leaving nothing to imagination. Leaks of a Google Home Kit point to a possible Walmart-exclusive bundle featuring a Google Home Mini and a third-generation Chromecast. The camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S10 got leaked out with some boastful points of interest. We end today’s show with pre-orders opening for the BlackBerry KEY2 LE.



