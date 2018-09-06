iPhone XS Colors and Final Price, Galaxy S10 with 5G | Pocketnow Daily

iPhones for sale starting at $16 — it’s cheaper on Swappa.

On Pocketnow Daily, we talk about new leaks for this year’s iPhones along with their price tags. Samsung could launch an extra variant of the Galaxy S10 in March that would be 5G-capable. We also get some patents that may point to Samsung pulling a notched display on a whole new phone concept. Apple Video will reportedly launch soon to compete with Netflix and, according to some analysts, they’re working on something big. We end today’s show with deals on Project Fi for the Google Pixel 2XL and LG devices.