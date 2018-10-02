The iPhone Xs is fast, but not faster than the Galaxy Note 9 in speed test

Connection speeds in LTE networks have been a pain for some iPhone Xs customers lately, but fortunately not on this test. Cellular Insights and Ookla have compared speeds for the iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs, iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in LTE networks, and the results have been shared by PCMag.

This year’s iPhone Xs and Xs Max come with the Intel XMM 7560 LTE modem, while the iPhone X from last year has some modems from Intel and others from Qualcomm. Head to head, this year’s modems beat the iPhone X, at least in connection speeds. Now when we compare these models to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Qualcomm’s X20 modem, the Note 9 takes the first place as far as speeds go.

These devices were tested on the 20MHz channel of Band for used by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and other Canadian networks. According to these results, the Google Pixel 2 was left in the last place, but it’s only understandable, we must wait for the arrival of the new Google Pixel 3 before making more comparisons. The best thing about this test is that apparently, the iPhone Xs doesn’t have connection problems anymore.