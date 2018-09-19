Apple never reveals the actual battery size of its iPhones. This hasn’t changed on September 12, 2018, when the iPhone Xs battery size was only compared to the iPhone X. Same was the case with the iPhone Xs Max, and Xr. While some might indeed not be interested in mAh ratings, it is good to know the capacity. Some users want to know more than how much longer it will last than last year’s iPhone X.

So, as part of granting certification in China, Apple had to reveal the iPhone Xs battery capacity. Same goes for the larger Xs Max, and cheaper Xr. MyDrivers discovered the documents that reveal this information. Here goes:

iPhone Xs: 2,658 mAh

iPhone Xs Max: 3,174 mAh

iPhone Xr: 2,942 mAh

By comparison, last year’s iPhone X had a 2,716mAh, which is slightly larger than the new iPhone Xs power pack. While still outperforming last year’s model with e a smaller battery, the iPhone Xs sports the new A12 Bionic chip. Processors play a huge role in power drain, but every generation is more power efficient, and, in this particular case, it’s no exception.

We will soon start our iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max review coverage. We’ll make sure to put the iPhone Xs battery to the test, similarly to the Xs Max, and tell you all about Apple’s claims.