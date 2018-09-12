Apple’s change in their smartphone division started with the iPhone X. It brought Face ID and many other changes to the smartphone industries. Of course, these changes generated a chain reaction and established tendencies that are still being followed. Last year’s iPhone X became the #1 smartphone in the world that got a 98% customer satisfaction. Now, Apple introduces the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

The device is gorgeous; we can’t deny it. It’s made of surgical grade steel and it comes with new golden accents on the front and back that make it look even better. Their most beautiful device yet has also the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, or so they say. It will be available in gold, silver, and space gray finishes. They have IP68 water and dust resistance tested on salt water, beer, orange juice, so yes, you can get your iPhone Xs wet without a problem. It also includes Super Retina displays available in 5.8” and 6.5” diagonal, the first one being the iPhone Xs and the larger one the Max version, the largest display ever in an iPhone. They both support Dolby Vision and HDR10 and have a 60% greater dynamic range of colors, 458 ppi, 1-million-to-1 contrast ratio Both devices include Tap to wake, true tone display, stereo sound, 3D touch, and 120Hz touch-sensing.

True depth camera system nor includes in and has neural networks to make Face Id better. That has gotten even better. It is the most secure biometric authentication ever in a smartphone which includes an infrared camera, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, a front camera, and a dot projector. We can find all of that on the notch of these new devices that also houses the microphone and the speaker.

New iPhones also have made changes to their batteries. The new iPhone Xs will be able of giving you 30 more minutes of charge per day, while the Xs Max will give you up to 1 hour more charge time. They are also getting dual SIMs capabilities which they have called DSDS (Dual Sim Dual Standby). You are getting this function though eSIMs in most countries. In China, they are also getting dual SIMs but in another way. Physical SIM cards are going to be placed one on top of the other, in the SIM card trays that we saw earlier.

These new iPhones will be available as soon as this Friday, September 14th for purchase in presale and will start shipping on the 21st. The iPhone Xs will be available with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options that will start from $999. The iPhone Xs Max will have the same storage options and will start from $1,099. These devices will be available in more countries from September 28th.