iOS

Quality control once again a hurdle for Apple with iPhone XR supply

Contents

There’s bad news on iPhone XR supply and, as with the recent fee cancellation for some iPhone X and MacBook Pro devices, it seems to be based in quality control issues.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang claims that power amplifier supplier Skyworks has had quality issues with its product. Apple has thus had to drop orders. No word if they have been redirected.

That said, the production problems seem to trend separately from a lack of demand for the iPhone XR. A recent report claims that XR parts orders have been cut all around in favor for increased runs for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as customers react to price cuts.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
iClarified
Posted In
iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Apple, components, demand, iPhone XR, News, Rumors, supply
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed