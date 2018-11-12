Quality control once again a hurdle for Apple with iPhone XR supply

There’s bad news on iPhone XR supply and, as with the recent fee cancellation for some iPhone X and MacBook Pro devices, it seems to be based in quality control issues.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang claims that power amplifier supplier Skyworks has had quality issues with its product. Apple has thus had to drop orders. No word if they have been redirected.

That said, the production problems seem to trend separately from a lack of demand for the iPhone XR. A recent report claims that XR parts orders have been cut all around in favor for increased runs for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, as customers react to price cuts.