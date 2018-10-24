“High availability” iPhone XR sold out for pick-ups

The only way customers can buy an iPhone XR on launch day now is by chancing a go at an Apple Store.

On Apple’s website and in most locations around the United States, the iPhone XR is no longer available for in-store pickup this Friday, October 26 and for the launch weekend. Shipping waits will vary on location, but around Greater Boston, the wait is currently 5 to 7 business days off of the start of sales — the first week of November. MacRumors saw some delivery dates range between November 5 and 12.

There are six colors, four carriers and three storage options, but no SIM-free option just yet, so if you want to try the site later on or your local carrier for luck’s sake, go for it.

Analysts noted that there was healthy stock for the iPhone XR and that sell-out rates were slower than usual.