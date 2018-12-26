The iPhone XR sold better than the iPhone X in its first month

While there aren’t any raw numbers to tell exactly whether the iPhone X or the iPhone XR outdid the other in first-month sales, new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners shows that relative to all other available iPhones, the cheaper iPhone of this year was more popular than the expensive one of last year.

A survey of 165 US consumers sampled over the first 30 days of availability shows that the iPhone XR took 32 percent of total iPhone sales. The iPhone XS Max took about 20 percent while the iPhone XS took 15 percent — the $1,000+ iPhones seem to be trending as previous market analyses have told. Compared to the same period last year, the iPhone X had 30 percent share, the iPhone 8 had 21 percent and the iPhone 8 Plus had 18 percent.

Overall, new model sales as a proportion of overall iPhone sales in the first 30 days of a new product cycle — talk about being specific — have declined by 1 percent from last year and continue a trend dating back to 2016 where the figure topped out at 74 percent.

New iPhone buyers are overwhelmingly upgrading from other iPhones, though more Android users have been switching over: in the same 30-day period, Android switchers made up 16 percent of the population, up 5 points from the year before.