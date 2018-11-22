iPhone Xr price in Japan to drop thanks to carriers and subsidies

Reports from several different sources claim that Apple has been cutting down orders for all iPhones announced this year. With no official confirmation, we’re left a bit skeptical about the information, and we won’t really know how the new phones perform until Apple releases the numbers, if ever. A new report claims that the iPhone Xr prices will drop in Japan, and that’s thanks mostly to carriers.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, cited by Reuters, the key Japanese carriers are planning to cut the price of the iPhone Xr at the beginning of next week. The information comes from unnamed sources that claim to be familiar with the matter.

Apple will reportedly offer subsidies to Japanese carriers in order to boost iPhone Xr sales. For now, Apple did not comment on the matter, but, what remains clear, is that apparently those production cut reports seem to have some truth to them. Sales forecasts for Apple iPhones for the last quarter have also been reduced, so there just might be a chance that Apple forecasted more than what it can actually sell.