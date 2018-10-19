iPhone Xr pre-orders are now live

The third iPhone that Apple introduced at the Xs and Xs Max event is the colorful iPhone Xr. It is also the one that joins the party late. Introduced more than a month ago, the iPhone Xr pre-orders just went live. If you want to get one early, make sure you use the Apple Store app or check out the Apple website at the source link below.

If you manage to get your pre-order in, you should know that your iPhone Xr will be shipping next Friday, October 26. This is also the date on which the colorful iPhone will make its retail debut. In case you don’t manage to get one today via pre-orders, you can always try your luck in a week at a brick-and-mortar Apple store.

As for the phone itself, it packs a 6.1-inch LCD display with 1792 x 828 resolution. Like its 2019 siblings, it’s powered by the A12 Bionic chip. It has a single 12MP wide-angle camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture, and pricing starts a $749 for the base 64GB model, all the way to $899 for the 256GB version.

As Apple is not selling an unlocked version just yet (like in the case of the Xs and Xs Max), you can also try your luck with your carrier. The iPhone Xr is available at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint