iPhone XR has been most popular one since its launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook described the iPhone X even late into its prime sales cycle as the best-selling iPhone every week since its launch. It has since been unceremoniously dropped from the Apple Store’s shelves and has been replaced with the iPhone XS and XS Max as well as the more affordable iPhone XR.

CNET talked with vice president of product marketing Greg Joswiak about how sales are doing. Predictably, they’re doing relatively well because we’re talking about new iPhones.

“[The iPhone XR has] been our most popular iPhone each and every day since the day it became available,” Joswiak said.

When confronted with Apple’s decision to stop reporting iPhone unit sales and rumors that the company cut supply orders from its parts makers, Joswiak repeated his claim as some sort of refrain.

Earlier this year. he XR was tapped by market analysts internal and external to Apple as the breadwinner for the 2019 fiscal year with a 2 to 1 sales ratio against both iPhone XS models. But as the launch date came and went, whispers starting coming out from the supply chain indicating a poor showing all around — while the iPhone XR may be beating out the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, there has also been what some would say a regressive surge in demand for the iPhone X.