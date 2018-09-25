Apple favors Foxconn over Pegatron for iPhone XR orders

According to a new report from Chinese Economic Daily News, cited by DigiTimes, Apple is shifting more and more iPhone XR orders from Pegatron to Foxconn. The report claims that Pegatron is facing slow production due to capacity constraints and delayed shipments of some key components.

The report also mentions that initial iPhone XR orders were split among the two manufacturers. Foxconn received about 30 percent of iPhone XR orders, while Pegatron 50 to 60 percent. However, Apple has now reportedly shifted things around. Cupertino has lowered orders to Pegatron to 30 percent and increased those placed with Foxconn substantially. The paper says Pegatron’s production performance is “affected by a lower-than-expected yield rate and shortages of workers at its plants in China”.

Neither Foxconn nor Pegatron commented on the matter. The publication also suggests that LCD display supply for the iPhone XR from Japan Display was not steady at all. Pre-orders for the LCD iPhone will begin on October 19 and shipping is set for October 26.