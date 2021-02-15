We start today’s deals with the iPhone XR selling for just $330. This device is currently available at Woot, in certified refurbished condition, that also features a 90-day warranty, just in case something goes sideways. This iPhone model now sells for $499 over at the Apple Store, if you decide to go for the 64GB unlocked version, or $549 if you want twice as much storage space in a new device. This deal will get you an unlocked iPhone XR with 64GB storage space, and you will also get to choose between its black or red color options.

And since we’re already talking about deals on smartphones, you may also want to consider getting a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for just $600 after a $100 discount. This deal is available over at Amazon, and you have six color options to choose from. This unlocked device comes with 128GB storage space, 6GB RAM, and more.

We also found an awesome deal on the Microsoft Surface Headphones. The first-gem headphones are usually found at $159, but you can grab yours for $111 if you act fast. This deal will only be available today or until they’re sold out, so you may want to hurry. Still, if you’d rather go for the latest model, it’s selling for $231 with a $19 discount over at Amazon in Matte Black. These headphones feature adjustable Active Noise Cancellation technology means you choose how much you tune out. You also get up to 18-hours of non-stop playback, and they can be fully charged in less than two hours. If you go for the latest model, you will get up to 20 hours of battery life.

Now, if we’re talking about wireless headphones that are between the $100 and the $250 price range, we could also mention the Jabra Elite 85h that usually sell for $250, but you can get a pair right now for just $196, or the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless with NoiseGrad Adaptive Noise Canceling that are now available for $191, after a massive $158.95 discount. These headphones will give you amazing battery life, with 36 and 30 hours, respectively.