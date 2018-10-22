iPhone XR interest will grow into the new year, top analyst says

iPhone XS demand will definitely outsize consumer attraction toward the iPhone XR for the holiday quarter. But the more affordable model will gain share over the course of next year.

Those are the latest conclusions in a note from veteran Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo of TF International Securities.

Kuo’s sales forecast for the iPhone XR, which we’re getting through 9to5Mac, has now been moved up 9 percent to a range of 36 million and 38 million units. The model has kept up a brisk pace, faster than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at launch, but has maintained high availability with a maximum shipping delay of two weeks from most retail and carrier points.

First adopters and the tech-savvy are going to drive above-average checkouts for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max while the iPhone XR will build volume as the more typical consumer upgrades into 2019. The predominant notion in the supply chain is that the iPhone XR will ultimately outsell both XS models with some saying that the margin will be as wide as 2 to 1.

The analyst reiterates his expectation that the iPhone XR to finish the holiday quarter better than the iPhone 8 and sees a better chance for Apple to break the 80 million shipment barrier this season.