Apple will improve iPhone Xr Haptic Touch with future iOS updates

Apple’s iPhone Xr is the cheaper option of the entire 2018 line-up. Of course, there are some trade-offs, like an LCD display instead of OLED, a single camera, etc., but if you can live with those, you’re going to spend $250 less than on the Xs. Another thing missing from the iPhone Xr is 3D Touch, a feature which allows users to force touch on items in order to trigger various commands.

However, the iPhone Xr has a feature called Haptic Touch. What the iPhone Xr Haptic Touch does is that it emulates a 3D Touch-like behavior upon long pressing items. However, it doesn’t behave like 3D Touch in many cases, which could be a problem if you’ve used 3D Touch before and you have an Xr now.

Apparently, Apple is aware of this. The Cupertino-based company is “working to bring it to more places in iOS over time, but that it’s going slow to make sure the implementation is right“. That’s a quote regarding the iPhone Xr Haptic Touch from The Verge. Hopefully Apple will continue adding more and more functionality to the Haptic Touch and bridge the gap as much as possible between it and 3D Touch.