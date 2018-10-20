iPhone XR finally released, Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner patents | Pocketnow Daily

iOS

On Pocketnow Daily, the iPhone XR is now available for pre-orders and different carriers already have deals for you. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 was announced yesterday, it brings a Snapdragon 850 with always-on LTE and retails for $999. We get some patents from Samsung that hint an optical on-display fingerprint scanner for the Galaxy S10. Xiaomi just sent out press invitations for two separate events this month, one for the Black Shark 2 and the other one for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. We end today’s show with Huawei’s CEO teasing a foldable smartphone for 2019.


