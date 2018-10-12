Big iPhone XR demand in China, Galaxy A9 with 4 rear cameras announced | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Ming-chi Kuo predicts that slow iPhone sales in China will ramp up as many are waiting for the cheaper iPhone XR. Some renders of the new iPads have emerged from a factory in China, giving us a view of its design. The Galaxy A9 is officially Samsung’s first phone with four rear cameras. The ASUS ROG Phone will finally be available for pre-orders on October 18th in the United States. We end today’s show with a BOGO deal from Project Fi for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
- Apple’s iPhone Xr sales may do well China according to Ming-Chi Kuo
- New leaks reveal Apple’s new iPad Pro 2018 design
- The new Samsung Galaxy A9 comes officially with 4 cameras and more
- ASUS ROG Phone coming to the US on October 18, starting at $899
- Project Fi offers an effective BOGO for Pixel 3 pre-orders
Discuss This Post