Big iPhone XR demand in China, Galaxy A9 with 4 rear cameras announced | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Ming-chi Kuo predicts that slow iPhone sales in China will ramp up as many are waiting for the cheaper iPhone XR. Some renders of the new iPads have emerged from a factory in China, giving us a view of its design. The Galaxy A9 is officially Samsung’s first phone with four rear cameras. The ASUS ROG Phone will finally be available for pre-orders on October 18th in the United States. We end today’s show with a BOGO deal from Project Fi for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.



