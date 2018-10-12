iOS

Big iPhone XR demand in China, Galaxy A9 with 4 rear cameras announced | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, Ming-chi Kuo predicts that slow iPhone sales in China will ramp up as many are waiting for the cheaper iPhone XR. Some renders of the new iPads have emerged from a factory in China, giving us a view of its design. The Galaxy A9 is officially Samsung’s first phone with four rear cameras. The ASUS ROG Phone will finally be available for pre-orders on October 18th in the United States. We end today’s show with a BOGO deal from Project Fi for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.