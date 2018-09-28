The iPhone Xr is already FCC approved, now it only needs to hit the stores

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max are already on sale, but many iPhone users are waiting for the less expensive and more appealing iPhone Xr that’s coming next month.

The good thing is that the new iPhone Xr has already received the FCC’s approval, unlike another Apple product that got the FDA’s approval just before launch. This new iPhone will be available for purchase on October 19 during its presale period, and in-store availability will begin on the 26th of the same month. Its price is going to be $749, and it’s basically an iPhone Xs with an LCD screen and a single camera lens instead of an OLED screen with dual cams. The iPhone Xr also includes the Bionic A12 chip, a notch in its display with very little bezels, Face ID, a glass back, wireless charging, Portrait Mode with Depth Control, and Smart HDR. Tell us, have bought an iPhone Xs/Xs Max or are you waiting for the Xr?