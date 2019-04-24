iPhone Xr dominates the US and UK smartphone markets

A recent paper published by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that Apple’s budget iPhone, the iPhone Xr, is dominating the US smartphone market for the second quarter in a row. The iPhone Xr is the best selling smartphone in the United States, and data from Kantar, cited by 9to5mac, reveals that the same phone is the best-selling in the United Kingdom as well.

iPhone XR continues to dominate US iPhone sales. It remains the best-selling individual model again this quarter, after launch early in the December 2018 quarter. In the US, the newest iPhone models sold about as well as the newest models a year ago, at about 60% of total sales. Based on these trends, we estimate an Average Selling Price of around $800, a decrease from the previous quarter — Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder

The paper also suggests that more users are paying for extra smartphone storage, up to 38% from 33% one year ago. Considering this, as well as the mix of models Apple has in its portfolio this year, CIRP predicts that the iPhone-maker has managed to increase its average selling price to over $800.