So you’ve decided to go for the iPhone Xr! Good for you! Whether you already have it, it’s shipping, or you’re determined to get one, you should definitely consider protecting your investment. What do we mean? iPhone Xr cases! After all, it’s $749, and you want to keep it in mint condition so that you can sell it at the best possible price once you decide to upgrade.

RhinoShield has three iPhone Xr cases in their main line-up. They’ve got the SolidSuit, Mod NX, and CrashGuard NX. The SolidSuit is a protective case with a premium finish. Think about it as premium protection made out of selected materials. These are usually more expensive, but they give out a luxurious vibe. You can see one such case in the image above, but they’ve got plenty more to choose from, made out of leather, carbon, wood, microfiber, and brushed steel.

Second comes the Mod NX, which is a modular case. It consists of the frame, button, backplate, and rim. They’re almost as expensive as the SolidSuit, but offer a great value. You can also choose from a variety of colors, and opt for customized printed backplates. You can opt between a standard case, and a bumper case. An example can be found above.

Last, but not least, the CrashGuard NX (image above). It’s a modular bumper case consisting of a frame, buttons, and rims. It’s got plenty of color options to choose from, and color match the frame with the buttons, or go a little wild and creative.

And, by the way, even if you are not looking for an iPhone Xr case, RhinoShield has the same cases for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus 6T, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, Huawei P20, and more. Check them out at the source link below.