The iPhone Xr is being sold now in Apple stores all over the world. We have gotten several reports and predictions that place this new iPhone as one of the best devices in upcoming sales. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be treated like such an important phone.

We could say that Apple wasn’t entirely ready for the iPhone Xr to arrive in the market. There are no official Apple cases for the device for sale. Of course that you can buy cases from other companies like Otterbox, Spigen and more. Another curious fact is that there were no lines waiting outside the stores to buy the device so it makes us wonder if its sales are going to be as successful as analysts have predicted. Maybe iPhone users and Apple fans now prefer to order online and wait for their new iPhone Xr to arrive at their homes.