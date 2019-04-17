iPhone XI with impressive chip, OnePlus 7 with less features? – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, according to predictions the iPhone XI will bring a very powerful chip. We have new polarizing renders of the OnePlus 7 with none of the previously teased features. Google just posted out a teaser of Avengers Endgame and might have confirmed the Pixel 3a. Huawei denies they are talking to Apple over selling their 5G modems. We end today’s show with deals on the MacBook on B&H and on the 2018 iPad Pro on Amazon.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

