Android

iPhone XI with impressive chip, OnePlus 7 with less features? – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, according to predictions the iPhone XI will bring a very powerful chip. We have new polarizing renders of the OnePlus 7 with none of the previously teased features. Google just posted out a teaser of Avengers Endgame and might have confirmed the Pixel 3a. Huawei denies they are talking to Apple over selling their 5G modems. We end today’s show with deals on the MacBook on B&H and on the 2018 iPad Pro on Amazon.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

B&H takes $500 off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook, now $799 shipped

The latest iPad Pros are up to $199 off in both sizes, various configurations

Huawei denies talking to Apple about 5G chips

New Pixel devices coming on May 7, Google suggests

OnePlus 7 launch scheduled for May 14, according to a leak

https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/04/16/new-oneplus-7-renders-reveal-version-with-waterdrop-notch-and-no-pop-up-camera/

iPhone 11 performance predictions: Faster than most thin laptops, and strong AI focus

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
5G modem, Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Daily, Deals, Google, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Huawei, iPad Pro, iPhone XI, MacBook, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Pocketnow Daily, Rumors
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.