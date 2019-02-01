On Pocketnow Daily, Apple is reportedly testing USB-C and a Dark Mode for the iPhone XI. According to a Japanese publication we may get a 52MP camera with the Sony Xperia XZ4. Facebook apparently wants to merge Facebook messenger, Instagram DMs and WhatsApp into a single app by 2020. Google Plus will be shutting down in April, you can still pull your data through Google Takeout. We end today’s show with deals for the 2017 iPad Pro on Woot.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– USB-C in consideration with 2019 iPhones, iOS 13 will get dark mode

– Wild guess: Sony Xperia XZ4 has 52-megapixel camera

– Facebook-Instagram-WhatsApp messenger amalgam won’t come until at least 2020

– Google+ shutdown for consumers is on April 2

– Need an iPad Pro on the cheap? Woot has a quick deal at $300