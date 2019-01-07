Would Apple ever do something like this? Unrealistic iPhone XI renders?

Apple is among the few OEMs, if not the only one, that hasn’t adopted a multi-camera setup for its 2018 flagship. The iPhone Xs and Xs Max are still dual-camera phones, but Apple has been known to be late to the game. The renders you see above and below look really unrealistic and something that Apple would never do, but they seem to break the internet and renowned leakster Ice universe seem to approve of them. OnLeaks too!

Apparently this year Apple will be adopting the triple-camera setup on the iPhones. The renders reveal a triple-camera setup arranged in a triangle shape (we’ve seen weird setups arranged in L-shapes too). There will apparently be three iPhones this year, but it is unknown whether the two highest-end, or just the flagship will get three cameras.

There’s some controversy regarding the purpose of the third camera. It could be used for 3D modeling, for faster focusing, for better low-light performance, and, nine months away from the launch this is a story you should read if you don’t really care about CES 2019. However, almost a year ago, we’ve already heard rumors pointing towards this. You can read up on those here.

Treat it with a large dose of skepticism. That’s all we have to say at this time, but you can read more speculation at the source link below.