On Pocketnow Daily, we may be getting two new iPhone XI models for the triple cameras. Samsung may be giving us 4 Galaxy Note 10 variants this fall. According to documentation, Android Q will bring 3D Touch-like features. Netflix just killed AirPlay support due to third party AirPlay 2 availability. We end today’s show with deals for the Apple Watch Series 3.

All this and more after the break.

Stories: