iPhone XI Max changes, Bezel-less Google Pixel 4 | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, a new report from The Wall Street Journal gives us some early alleged details of the iPhone XI. Google is purchasing $40 million worth of Fossil’s intellectual property to invest on its Wear OS platform. New patents point to a bezel-less Google Pixel 4 while maintaining the single rear camera. Xiaomi is working on an on-display fingerprint scanner with a larger active area. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s event with deals on various Apple products.
- Apple iPhone 11 Max rumor hints larger battery, faster wireless charging
- Google still wants in on Wear OS with $40 million buy of Fossil assets
- Google Pixel 4 to adopt an all-screen design?
- Xiaomi teases in-display fingerprint scanner with large active area
- New Best Buy’s Apple event brings deals on MacBooks, Watches and more
