iOS

iPhone XI Max changes, Bezel-less Google Pixel 4 | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Camera technology, especially in the world of DSLRs, moves quickly. Which is why it’s a good idea to sell your old camera gear for the most money possible on Swappa so that you can raise some cash to get something new.

On Pocketnow Daily, a new report from The Wall Street Journal gives us some early alleged details of the iPhone XI. Google is purchasing $40 million worth of Fossil’s intellectual property to invest on its Wear OS platform. New patents point to a bezel-less Google Pixel 4 while maintaining the single rear camera. Xiaomi is working on an on-display fingerprint scanner with a larger active area. We end today’s show with Best Buy’s event with deals on various Apple products.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.