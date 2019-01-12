iPhone XI Max triple cameras, Galaxy S10 leaked by Samsung | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, this year’s iPhone XI Max will reportedly be the first iPhone to feature triple cameras. The Galaxy S10 was just accidentally leaked by Samsung while showcasing One UI. iPhones prices keep going down in China, almost reaching $200 in discounts. HTC is focusing on VR and a 5G smartphone for the second half of 2019. We end today’s show with deals for the iPad Pro on Best Buy’s 2-day sale.



