Android

iPhone XI Leaked again, Galaxy S10 5G US launch date & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, we get another back plate image of the iPhone XI’s ugly design. We have an alleged launch date and estimated price tag for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in the US. The Netflix subscription prices are going up for them to ‘step their content up’. We get two new teasers for the OPPO Reno, including their new Nightview camera. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy S9 Plus on B&H.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

Claimed chassis part again suggests triple-camera iPhone coming this year

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S10 5G could launch on May 16

Netflix subscription prices are going up

OPPO Reno Ultra Clear Night View camera teased

Deal alert: Get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S9+ for $549.99 at $270 off

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
5G, Apple, Clear Night View, Deals, iPhone, Netflix, Oppo, prices, Reno, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, SAmsung Galaxy S9, triple camera, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.