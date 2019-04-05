iPhone XI Leaked again, Galaxy S10 5G US launch date & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, we get another back plate image of the iPhone XI’s ugly design. We have an alleged launch date and estimated price tag for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in the US. The Netflix subscription prices are going up for them to ‘step their content up’. We get two new teasers for the OPPO Reno, including their new Nightview camera. We end today’s show with deals for the Galaxy S9 Plus on B&H.

All this and more after the break.

Stories: