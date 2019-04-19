Android

iPhone XI camera changes, Samsung statement on broken Galaxy Fold & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, a new report suggests that some necessary changes are coming to the iPhone’s camera. The Apple Watch Series 4 will have new features to interact with your Mac with the new macOS update. TSMC just announced their 6nm chips that will come next year. Samsung is investigating the Galaxy Fold cases but won’t delay the launch. We end today’s show with Google and Amazon no letting their streaming services work together.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/04/18/peace-in-our-time-youtube-is-coming-to-fire-tv-amazon-prime-to-support-chromecast/

https://www.androidcentral.com/samsung-galaxy-fold

TSMC announces 6nm process with 18% higher logic density

Apple Watch authentication expanding beyond unlocking your Mac in macOS 10.15

Kuo: Apple upgrading front camera in 2019 iPhones to 12 megapixels, ultra-wide lens ‘inconspicuous’ thanks to new coating

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
6nm, Amazon, Apple, Apple Watch, camera, chips, Daily, Fire TV, Google, iPhone, Jaime Rivera, Mac, MacOS, Ming-chi Kuo, News, Pocketnow Daily, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold, TSMC, YouTube
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.