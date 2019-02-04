Refurbished iPhone X on sale at Apple from $769

If you haven’t taken a dive into Apple’s bargain bins, you should. Occasionally, you’ll find a couple of surprises like brand-new iPhone SE stock on clearance or, in this very case, refurbished iPhone X devices at a fair discount.

As of press time, you still have access to refurbished 64GB iPhone X devices in Space Gray or Silver for $769, $130 off Apple’s SRP. It’s an official acknowledgement that the starting price for a now-unofficially sold product is $899. 256GB iPhone X devices are also being sold in Space Gray at $899, $150 off.

If you’re not enticed by carrier deals, these well-polished devices are unlocked and will work with the major carriers in the United States. Hit this link to get at the deal.